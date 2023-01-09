These Stunning New Jersey Airbnb Homes Have the Most Breathtaking Water Views

Is January too early to start planning for summer fun? I say no way!

My goal for this upcoming summer is to get outside as much as possible and really take advantage of living close to the Shore.

I'm going to go to the beach more, walk the boards more, and dine waterside more.

We all at one time or another have taken our backyard for granted. It happens.

Today I was thinking about something big I could do. That's when I hopped onto Airbnb.

If you're not familiar with Airbnb, they are the biggest vacation rental company in the world.

Homeowners offer their spaces for rent for a few days or even weeks.

It's a great alternative to hotels which can be bland and predictable.

I've heard mostly good stories about Airbnb experiences.

If you think that it's kind of creepy to live in someone else's house, don't feel bad. I felt the same way before I had my first stay.

Most Airbnbs are immaculate because if the hosts get too many negative reviews it is going to hurt their chances of getting more bookings.

Back to my plans, in an attempt to live it up this summer, I'm going to rent an Airbnb for a week and invite a bunch of friends.

I was looking for a chill house with lots of amenities and a killer view.

After digging into Airbnb and using some filters, these are the New Jersey Airbnb houses with the best views.

Of course, with spectacular views, comes a hefty price tag. Take a look.

New Jersey Airbnb Homes With the Most Spectacular Water Views