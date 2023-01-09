Authorities in Camden County are investigating a double shooting Saturday night that wounded one man and left another dead.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the scene unfolded just after 8:30 in the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden.

Officers with the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter notification and at the scene, they located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Medical Center.

3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

There, 31-year-old Eric Cecilia of Leesburg was pronounced dead about an hour later. The second victim, a 20-year-old man from Camden, is currently in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223.

