Summer is a perfect time for day trips and we have one of the best for you right here in America. If you enjoy the ocean and sea life we have one of the best aquariums right here in New Jersey. U.S. News and World Report did a recent article naming the Top 15 Best Aquariums in America.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to U.S. News and World Report, "The Adventure Aquarium, located on New Jersey's Camden Waterfront just across the river from Philadelphia, ranks among the nation's top aquariums. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, the aquarium is home to more than 15,000 animals throughout 2 million gallons of water and has the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast. The Shark Realm exhibit offers unique ways to see the sharks: From above, you can cross the Shark Bridge (the longest of its kind at 81 feet), or walk through the 40-foot-long Shark Tunnel to see them from below."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Camden Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103. Have you visited the Camden Aquarium? Many have and it's revered as one of the best in the United States. To be honest, I have not visited the Aquarium, although it is on my summer bucket list, so hopefully, we will get to the Aquarium this year. U.S. News and World Report added, "Children will especially enjoy the KidZone touch pools, where young guests can get hands-on with a variety of invertebrates, as well as the Penguin Park outdoor playground."

Unsplash.com Renate Helgerud Unsplash.com Renate Helgerud loading...

Let us know your thoughts, and give us your review of Adventure Aquarium in Camden. Post your comments below and maybe I'll see you at Adventure Aquarium in Camden this summer.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]