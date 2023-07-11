New Jersey’s Best Band Revelation Is Guaranteed To Cause A Stir

No matter which band was chosen as the best ever from New Jersey, you knew there'd be some disagreement. A major publication got it all started when they made their choice.

We have so many incredible artists and awesome bands to come out of the New Jersey music scene, but when you're talking about the best of the best, two bands immediately come to mind.

There has never really been a competition between Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and Bon Jovi, and why should there be? The styles are different, they have both been historically good for decades, and there is plenty of room in our musical hearts for both of them.

But when a major publication decides to choose the most famous band in each state, as Ranker did, it makes for an interesting conversation. And the fact that "most famous" is a sort of vague title makes the whole thing a little more intriguing.

It's not an easy decision since both bands dominated the rock world internationally, and either would probably easily win any other state hands down, but they are both Garden State products, so a decision had to be made.

And these experts chose Bruce and the band as the one that should top the list here in New Jersey. You couldn't go wrong with either choice. Of all the states in the nation, New Jersey is the most likely to deserve a 1 and a 1A in this category.

