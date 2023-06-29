New Jersey Singer’s Single Is Still On The Top 10 All Time Best Selling List

We all know that New Jersey has been a major part of the music industry for a long time, producing some of the greatest performers the music industry has ever seen. There is even one New Jersey singer whose song remains a top 10 all-time best seller to this day.

Photo by Nainoa Shizuru on Unsplash Photo by Nainoa Shizuru on Unsplash loading...

When you think about all the music that has been sold over the years by New Jersey musicians, it is literally mind-boggling.

Let's just start by taking a look at the album sales for what we'll call the New Jersey Big 3, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Whitney Houston. Their record sale numbers alone will be enough to absolutely blow your mind.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Getty Images loading...

Bruce Springsteen is credited with selling over 140 million albums worldwide, which is an unreal number. The number for Bon Jovi is equally impressive, sitting at 130 million albums worldwide.

And then there's the unbelievable career of the amazing Whitney Houston. You can chalk up 200 million records sold to her, giving New Jersey's Big 3 a combined total of 470 million units sold, and that's nearly half a billion.

32nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Getty Images loading...

And one of those artists that we are so proud of actually has a single that is still among the top 10-selling singles of all time, and that honor belongs to the great Whitney Houston.

Her top-selling single still sits at the #8 spot on the list of all-time best-selling singles, and that song is the immortal "I Will Always Love You", which has sold 24 million copies, according to All Top Everything.

2009 American Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

For the record, the top-selling single of all time is still White Christmas, which has sold 52 million copies.

The Top 15 Places In New Jersey You Are Most Likely To See A Celebrity We dug in to find the most likely places in New Jersey to spot a celeb. Work your way to number one to see the most likely place to see the stars!

The Best 90's Movies Starring New Jersey Celebrities