This is a fun article and for those who love new and creative "cocktails". Something fun for a weekend or your next party? This cocktail has been selected as New Jersey's "Iconic" cocktail and is one of the most popular in America.

New Jersey's best cocktail has roots deep in history here in the Garden State. If you have spent any time in Jersey you know that one of our biggest, if not the biggest, legends is the infamous "Jersey Devil". The alleged 13th child of Mrs. Leeds of South Jersey. A legend that stalks the woods of New Jersey and sends chills through anyone who encounters this horrible creature.

This legend has survived the centuries and is a good centerpiece for a creative and tasty cocktail the "Jersey Devil".

According to Far and Wide, Jersey's drink is the Jersey Devil, and here is the recipe

Made With:

1.5 parts Applejack

.5 part triple sec liqueur

Splash of cranberry

Splash of sour mix

Garnish with cherries

So there you go, New Jersey's "iconic" cocktail is the Jersey Devil, according to Far and Wide. Have you ever tried this drink? Give us your review and let us know what you thought of the Jersey Devil.

By the way, our neighbor's most "iconic" cocktails are the "Manhattan" in New York, no shock there. "Dating back to 1916, the drink has not changed much since it was first created and remains a classy cocktail, especially when visiting a sleek New York bar." In Pennsylvania, it's the "Fish House Punch". According to Far and Wide "In Philadelphia, along the Schuylkill River, a band of fishermen created bowls of punch in 1732, years before the Revolution. Their invention is now a tradition in the City of Brotherly Love."

