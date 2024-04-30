Traffic Lights Turning Back On This Week In Wildwood, NJ

Summer in Wildwood...

It's definitely...an experience. The memories I made as a kid in the Wildwoods are precious. I only hope that when I have kids, I can give them the same fun I had growing up on the beach.

Sunny beach days, all the boardwalk adventures, and lively nightlife are just some of the thrills that attract tourists to the Wildwoods each and every year. Is it any wonder why it's such a popular destination for families, groups of friends, and anyone looking for a classic beach getaway?

While the beaches are a major draw during the summer months, it's Wildwood's boardwalk experience that's hard to beat. Lined with shops, eateries, amusement parks, and entertainment venues, the boardwalk is a hub of activity from morning until night. Visitors can enjoy classic boardwalk treats like saltwater taffy, funnel cakes, and ice cream while exploring the various shops selling beach gear, souvenirs, and unique finds.

Let's not forget about Morey's Piers! Rides, games, and fun for all ages are what keep people returning year after year.

Wildwood announces return to regular traffic light schedule

There's plenty of fun to be had in the Wildwoods this summer, but something has to happen first before we can officially say summer 2024 is on its way: they have to turn the lights back on!

Most of the traffic lights in NJ shore towns turn into yellow blinking lights during the off-season. It's not necessary to have so many traffic lights when the town only serves as home to the locals. The population significantly decreases come September. That's when they make the lights blink.

Thanks to a press release AND a post to Facebook, we know now that Wildwood plans on restoring the lights to full service on May 2nd! They're anticipating the crowds returning soon, so they want to be prepared.

You know what that means! Summer is right around the corner! Turn the lights back on! Summer 2024, we're ready for ya!

Counting down the days til we get to eat at our fav places again!

