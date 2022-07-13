You Need To Try New Jersey’s Best Outdoor Restaurant This Summer

Summer in New Jersey is all about getting outside, soaking up some sun, and eating some of the best food from our great restaurants. And since it's summer let's find the best place to eat outside.

There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and since Covid, most places have some form of outside seating, but our question today is which is the best outdoor restaurant in the entire state?

You'd have to guess that the restaurant would need more than just tables outside. it would have to have a view that takes your breath away, and we have plenty of those in the Garden State.

In order to place one outdoor-dining restaurant ahead of all the others in New Jersey, we turned to the experts at the foodie website Lovefood and of course, they had the answer.

They recently listed the best outdoor restaurant in each state in the nation, so this is certainly not their first rodeo.

It turns out you have to go as far south as you can and still be in New Jersey to try out this awesome restaurant. Set your GPS for Exit 0 on the Garden State Parkway.

The experts have pinpointed Cape May as the home for the best outdoor dining in New Jersey, and we congratulate Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille as the spot named the best outdoor dining in the state.

If you've been there you know exactly why this beautiful place gets the honor, and if you haven't get ready for a true Jersey Shore summer experience.

Harry's is located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Enjoy!

