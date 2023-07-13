This Is An Amazing Can’t Miss New Jersey Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

New Jersey has some really great hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and a huge foodie website has put the spotlight on one of those great eateries.

If you are a food lover in New Jersey, you know that amazing meals are everywhere, and they come in many different forms from many types of great restaurants.

We have the luxury in the Garden State to have great food in every corner of our world, from restaurants with fine dining to the awesome food trucks that are everywhere in New Jersey.

This time around, the amazing foodie website Lovefood has chosen to put the spotlight on the category "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants, and our state has a ton of great ones.

In this instance, the experts have pinpointed one amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant here in the Garden State they want to make sure you don't miss.

The place they chose to highlight is an awesome little place that may hold the crown as "best-grilled cheese" in New Jersey, and if you haven't given this place a try, you really should.

This awesome hole-in-the-wall eatery is pretty well known around the Garden State. It's called American Melts and it's located in Kenilworth. If you are a lover of cheese, this is a can't-miss stop for you.

American Melts is located at 515 Springfield Rd. in Kenilworth and its menu is loaded with amazing options. The one that caught my eye in the Chef's Specialty Sandwich section is the Dagwood, which features American, Swiss, healthy ham, and caramelized onions, along with onions, mayo, tomato, and mustard all on fresh white bread.

It sounds amazing, so give American Melts a try soon!

