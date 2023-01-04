Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Place For Cheap And Hearty Pasta

New Jersey has had a long-running love affair with pasta. We love to cook it, we love to eat it, and we love to find out about the best places to get it. Today you're going to learn New Jersey's best place to get cheap and hearty pasta.

Photo by Filip Mishevski on Unsplash Photo by Filip Mishevski on Unsplash loading...

Our friends at Cheapism don't hesitate to use the word "cheap", after all, it's right there in their name. And with the price of just about everything in New Jersey, there is no doubt that saving a few bucks is an attractive option.

There are so many places to get great pasta in the Garden State, but the foodie experts have narrowed the best place to get cheap and hearty pasta in New Jersey down to one. That sounds like some pretty fun and delicious research.

Photo by ABHISHEK HAJARE on Unsplash Photo by ABHISHEK HAJARE on Unsplash loading...

The criteria are simple. This is about finding some really amazing pasta at a price that won't send your bank account for a loop. Somehow, its' not surprising that the experts discovered a great little place in Northern New Jersey.

This awesome eatery is well-known for its delicious sandwiches, but the experts loved their daily pasta special, which isn't going to mess with your weekly budget.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can't go wrong with a place named Caffe Espresso Italia in Newark. I'm hungry just thinking about it.

This sounds like a great place to visit and grab a delicious and reasonable lunch. If you want to give it a try, they are in downtown Newark at 310 Adams St.

Some Of The Best Pasta Dishes At The Jersey Shore Bring on the carbs...

The Top 15 Best Places For Fresh Mozzarella In New Jersey