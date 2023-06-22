Has The Perfect Pasta In New Jersey Been Discovered?

There are several things that could be considered slippery slopes here in New Jersey, but if you are throwing the words “perfect” and “pasta” in the same sentence, you may have just entered the slipperiest slope New Jersey has to offer.

No state takes its pasta more seriously than we do here in New Jersey, so when you start talking about the most perfect pasta in the state, you had better have done your research and you better be ready for a little pushback.

The good news is the source of his bold pronouncement is Lovefood, and they are one of the most well-respected foodie publications around. If anyone has the credentials to talk about New Jersey’s perfect pasta, it’s the experts there.

So, which restaurant did they choose for the perfect pasta in the state? Well, if you’re a fan of the Italian food that comes out of North Jersey, you’ll be happy to know that’s exactly where they say it comes from.

The source of New Jersey’s best pasta is a great little place in Rutherford known as Paisano’s, and even if you never had their perfect pasta, you’ve got to love the name.

But if you have had the pasta there, especially the pappardelle rustica, which is the one highlighted by the experts in this article, then you know you are in for a pasta treat. It’s so good, it’s been named New Jersey’s perfect pasta.

There is no question that there are pasta fans and pasta preparers alike who will take exception to this choice, simply because there are so many great pasta options in our state. And we’d have to agree. Here in New Jersey, there is no doubt there could and should be more than one “perfect pasta”.

Let’s just call this particular one a great dining suggestion and something you might want to put on your pasta bucket list.

