Colleges are known for a lot of things; they're places of higher education, they're where a lot of people learn to live on their own for the first time and they're usually pretty old!

Colleges are also known for having fun and unique towns built around them.

For example, when I was hosting mornings in Central Pennsylvania, my wife and I lived in State College.

That's the home of Penn State University, and our home was all of a half mile from the campus.

The town of State College that popped up around the school is quaint as heck and filled with fun things to do.

It's just a fact; college towns are usually super charming.

One college town in Jersey, however, is being called one of the most charming in the entire state, and odds are you know someone who went here.

What NJ College Town Is Being Called The Most Charming In The State?

It's one of the most popular colleges in Jersey in my opinion, and is home to so much to do that even if you're not a student this town is worth a day trip.

You can check out some famous museums like the Zimmerli Art Museum, and the Natural History Museum.

There's a theatre downtown that regularly hosts Broadway-level shows.

And if you're looking for some great food, this town is home to some of the best strombolis in the state.

The town is also home to one of Jersey's best Chinese Restaurants.

According to the experts at Only In Your State, the most charming college town in the state is none other than East Brunswick.

Home of Rutgers College, and a place that's worth spending a day checking out even if you may not be a student.