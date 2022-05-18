What Beautiful Location Is New Jersey’s Most Picturesque Spot?

You may or may not agree with the selection one website made for the most picturesque spot in New Jersey. It all depends on what part of the state you are from.

frank-mckenna-unsplash

If you are from South Jersey or the Jersey Shore, there is a high probability that your choice for the most picturesque spot in the state would involve sand, some seagulls, and a few crashing waves.

The further north you go, the more likely it would be to have your choice of the top "most picturesque" spot in the Garden State include a mountain or a skyline.

In this particular report, the north seems to win out. The picturesque spot chosen by The Active Times is not sunrise over Convention Hall in Asbury Park, a sunny day in downtown Cape May, or the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach.

Asbury Park Shore NJ beach (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

The spot they have chosen as the most picturesque spot in the Garden State is the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Park, and no one could deny the beauty waiting to be soaked in in this great area of New Jersey.

Of course, there's no wrong answer here, but there is going to be a little blowback from our Garden State beach lovers, and it's understandable. We do have some picturesque beaches. But who could deny the beauty of Palisades Interstate Park?

Google Maps

I think we can all agree that there are huge differences between the Jersey Shore and North Jersey, but they both are absolutely beautiful, and they are both picturesque.

Google Maps

