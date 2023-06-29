New Super Wawa plan approved for Dennis Township, New Jersey

We are a step closer to seeing a new "Super Wawa" being built on Route 47 in Dennis Township that will replace the old school Wawa that has been on the northbound side of the state highway for decades.

The Dennis Township Consolidated Land Use Board has approved a modified plan proposed for a new "Super Wawa" that is planned to be built on the land across the street from the current Wawa on Route 47. The 47 Developers LLC. obtained ownership of the junkyard and almost 12 acres of land on the southbound side of Route 47 in order to build a 5,000-square-foot Wawa convenience store. This new "Super Wawa" will have five gas pumps and an expansive parking area to accommodate vehicles with trailers.

The original proposal was outright denied by the Dennis Township Consolidated Land Use Board in July of 2021, a decision that a Superior Court judge overturned the local board's original ruling in the fall of 2022. In an effort to find a form of compromise, the 47 Developers LLC group submitted a new plan that would have fewer gas pumps (from eight to five) and move the main Wawa building forward to create more space for parking.

Even though there is currently no specific timetable for this new "Super Wawa" to open on Route 47 in Dennis Township, this is a positive development for locals and visitors to the area. Right now the closest Wawa Gas Stations for anyone living in Dennisville, Woodbine, Belleplain, Goshen, Tuckahoe, and Petersburg areas is the Ocean View Wawa on Route 9 (outside of Sea Isle City), the Marmora Wawa on Route 9 (outside of Ocean City), and the Dorchester Wawa on Route 47 (between Maurice River and Port Elizabeth).

In other words, for anyone who is not familiar with the western areas of Cape May County, those three "Super Wawas" are definitely not a convenient distance for anyone living out in those areas. Also, considering how many vacationers travel up and down that stretch of Route 47 going to the Jersey Shore, this new "Super Wwaw" will benefit a lot of people.