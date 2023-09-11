New survey calls this the best lake cabin rental in NJ

If you don’t think this is the perfect fall getaway, I’d like to know what you think is.

There’s nothing more fun, and or romantic than a cozy cabin near a lake.

Via vrbo.com Via vrbo.com loading...

And this is the perfect time to see the beauty of New Jersey in autumn.

A new survey by Trip 101 calls this the best Lakeside cabin rental in New Jersey and you’ll agree.

Discover the perfect fall retreat that captures the essence of New Jersey's autumnal charm.

Nestled by the serene Culver Lake, this cozy cabin promises an idyllic getaway for couples seeking romance or friends in search of adventure.

Via vrbo.com Via vrbo.com loading...

Culver Lake, spanning a vast 555 acres, invites you to bask in its tranquility.

It is truly beautiful. And it has every activity you would want to do in the fall. Like fishing, boating, kayaking and whatever else you think of. This is truly a lakeside paradise.

Via vrbo.com Via vrbo.com loading...

The cabin boasts a spacious screened-in porch, a front-row seat to nature. And if you’re a lover of animals, here you can watch wildlife at its best.

Indoors, modern conveniences await. Stay connected with WiFi, enjoy your favorite shows with cable TV, and whip up delicious meals in the fully equipped kitchen.

When it's time to rest, find comfort in the cozy beds, and if you're traveling with an infant, a travel crib is at your disposal.

Via vrbo.com Via vrbo.com loading...

But the cabin's allure doesn't end there. Step outside to discover your private dock on the lake, complete with water gear provided with the rental.

Across the lake lies a sandy beach, a haven for shore enthusiasts, offering food, games and delightful activities for the kids.

Via vrbo.com Via vrbo.com loading...

Keep in mind that during the summer months, the property is rented on a weekly basis, granting you exclusive lake rights. For bookings less than seven days, an additional $40 secures your access to the lake's delights.

This fall, embrace the beauty of New Jersey from the comfort of this lakeside cabin. It's the perfect recipe for a memorable picturesque (and romantic, if that’s what you’re looking for) getaway.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom