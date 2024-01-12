New Wawa Fuel Rewards Program Does NOT Apply To NJ Customers

Ask plenty of NJ residents their favorite spot for a quick bite and their immediate answer will be "Wawa."

Wawa has been a staple in the Delaware Valley for decades. It's gotten so big that you'll be hard-pressed to find a stand-alone Wawa without a gas station these days. Do they still exist? Sure. However, there are very few of them left.

Most people in New Jersey stop at Wawa at least once or twice a week. For those that are completely obsessed with the Garden State's favorite convenience store, that statistic turns into once per day.

Over the past few years, the folks at Wawa have made it easier than ever to get your food, drinks, groceries, whatever you need. You can even Door Dash Wawa now. Who would've thought ten years ago that Wawa would deliver? Crazy times we live in, eh?

If you're a frequent Wawa customer, chances are you've had the Wawa app downloaded to your phone for quite some time now. After all, who doesn't love a good bargain? You can download their app and collect Wawa rewards every time you make a purchase.

Usually, the perks are pretty good (so I hear). This latest one, though, is going to have a lot of New Jersey customers pretty upset.

Wawa just launched a fuel rewards initiative. According to the messages customers receive on the app, you can now start both earning and using rewards points for fuel at participating Wawa locations.

Guess what, New Jersey? That doesn't mean us. Right now, when you go and try to earn fuel points on the Wawa app, there's a message displayed at the bottom of the screen letting you know that participating is not eligible in New Jersey.

What the hell, Wawa?? The sentiments in the picture above are absolutely correct! Is New Jersey being discriminated against because we don't pump our own gas? What's the deal?

Hopefully, Jersey's exclusion from these new reward points doesn't last too long.

