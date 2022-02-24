Acting NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin says a collaborative task force investigation has led to four people in Atlantic County being arrested for trafficking illegal drugs and guns.

According to Platkin, a laundry list of items were seized as a result, including nine illegal guns, including two assault rifles, one of which was fully automatic, and an untraceable "ghost" gun.

Authorities say members of law enforcement were involved in a total of 23 controlled purchases of drugs or weapons from the following people that were arrested:

21-year-old Ricardo Lugo, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township

26-year-old Jamal M. George of Mays Landing

30-year-old Rasan McGee of Egg Harbor City

31-year-old Rashawn S. Parks of Galloway

George is charged with selling...two assault rifles, each equipped with a 30-round large capacity magazine, as well as a handgun with a large-capacity magazine. McGee is charged with selling a handgun with a large capacity-magazine and oxycodone pills. Lugo, George, and Parks all face first-degree charges of distributing methamphetamine, and Lugo and George face second-degree charges of distributing heroin, fentanyl, or heroin combined with fentanyl.

George, Parks, and McGee were arrested on January 27th when search warrants were executed and the following items were seized:

Two 9mm handguns with large-capacity magazines [one in George’s residence, one in McGee’s residence]

Two .380-caliber handguns with large-capacity magazines [both in George’s residence]

Numerous rounds of ammunition, including illegal hollow-point bullets [in George’s residence]

Large-capacity drum-type magazine [in George’s residence]

Five large-capacity pistol magazines [in George’s residence]

Approximately 17 grams of crack cocaine [in McGee’s residence]

Approximately one ounce of combined heroin and fentanyl [in George’s residence]

Approximately seven “bricks” of heroin (each containing 50 single-dose glassines of heroin) [in Parks’ residence]

19 OxyContin pills [in Parks’ residence]

Drug packaging materials [in George’s, McGee’s and Parks’ residences]

As the result of a task force investigation into gang activity in Atlantic County, the partnering agencies developed information that Lugo allegedly was distributing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in and around Atlantic City and Mays Landing, N.J. Acting on the intelligence, they allegedly made nine controlled purchases of methamphetamine and heroin and/or fentanyl from Lugo.

Lugo was arrested on February 16 and cops seized a 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number and approximately 6 ounces of methamphetamine.

"Since its formation, the Atlantic City Metro Task Force has made hundreds of arrests, seized scores of guns, and taken large quantities of drugs off the streets of Atlantic City and nearby municipalities," said Director Lyndsay Ruotolo of the Division of Criminal Justice. "We will continue to work with the New Jersey State Police and our other federal, state, county, and local task force partners to arrest and prosecute the criminals who seek to profit by putting lives at risk."

All four men are being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The defendants are charged with the following offenses:

Ricardo Lugo Jr.

Distribution of Methamphetamine (1st Degree)

Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl (2nd Degree)

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics (2nd Degree)

Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl (3rd Degree)

Possession of Methamphetamine (3rd Degree)

Possession of a Defaced Firearm (4th Degree)

Jamal George

Distribution of Methamphetamine (1st Degree)

Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl (2nd Degree)

Promoting Organized Street Crime (2nd Degree)

Possession of a Firearm While Committing Drug Offense (4 Counts, 2nd Degree)

Unlawful Possession of Firearm (3 Counts, 2nd Degree)

Sale of Machine Gun (3rd Degree)

Sale of Assault Rifle (3rd Degree)

Possession of Heroin (3rd Degree)

Possession of Methamphetamine (3rd degree)

Sale of Glock Handgun (4th Degree)

Possession of Large-Capacity Magazine (11 Counts, 4th Degree)

Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine (3 Counts, 4th Degree)

Rashawn Parks

Distribution of Methamphetamine (1st Degree)

Possession of Methamphetamine (3rd Degree)

Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute (3rd Degree)

Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl (3rd Degree)

Possession of OxyContin Pills (3rd Degree)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (4th Degree)

Rasan McGee

Possession of a Firearm While Committing Drug Offense (2nd Degree)

Possession of a Weapon as a Convicted Felon (2 Counts, 2nd Degree)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (2nd Degree)

Distribution of Oxycodone Pills (2nd Degree)

Sale of Pistol (4th Degree)

Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine (4th Degree)

Possession of Large-Capacity Magazine (4th Degree)

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

