NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/30

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
16 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature65° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:51am - 6:44pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:10a		High
Fri 11:30a		Low
Fri 6:02p		High
Fri 11:57p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:04a		Low
Fri 5:26p		High
Fri 11:31p		Low
Sat 5:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:18a		Low
Fri 5:38p		High
Fri 11:45p		Low
Sat 5:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:00a		Low
Fri 5:30p		High
Fri 11:27p		Low
Sat 5:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:15a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 10:07p		High
Sat 3:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:04a		High
Fri 11:24a		Low
Fri 6:07p		High
Fri 11:51p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:49a		High
Fri 2:17p		Low
Fri 9:41p		High
Sat 2:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:39a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 6:41p		High
Sat 12:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:04a		Low
Fri 5:37p		High
Fri 11:24p		Low
Sat 5:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:07a		High
Fri 11:46a		Low
Fri 6:06p		High
Sat 12:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:13a		Low
Fri 5:42p		High
Fri 11:38p		Low
Sat 5:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:48a		High
Fri 12:20p		Low
Fri 6:36p		High
Sat 12:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A slight chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. NE swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. Rain likely.

SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. NE swell 4 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft. A chance of rain.

TUE: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. A chance of rain. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

