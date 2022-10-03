NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3

Island Beach State Park 10/2/22 (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 12 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
23 - 33 mph (Gust 43 mph)
20 - 29 knots (Gust 37 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 70°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
Air Temperature58° - 61°
Sunrise/Sunset6:54am - 6:40pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:18a		High
Mon 2:36p		Low
Mon 9:31p		High
Tue 3:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:42a		High
Mon 2:10p		Low
Mon 8:55p		High
Tue 2:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:54a		High
Mon 2:24p		Low
Mon 9:07p		High
Tue 3:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:46a		High
Mon 2:06p		Low
Mon 8:59p		High
Tue 2:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:47a		Low
Mon 12:23p		High
Mon 6:16p		Low
Tue 1:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:15a		High
Mon 2:28p		Low
Mon 9:29p		High
Tue 3:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:57a		High
Mon 5:23p		Low
Tue 1:10a		High
Tue 6:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:40a		High
Mon 3:19p		Low
Mon 9:55p		High
Tue 3:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:41a		High
Mon 2:18p		Low
Mon 8:59p		High
Tue 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:02a		High
Mon 2:55p		Low
Mon 9:24p		High
Tue 3:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:47a		High
Mon 2:23p		Low
Mon 9:06p		High
Tue 3:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:42a		High
Mon 3:24p		Low
Mon 9:49p		High
Tue 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. NE swell 5 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. NE swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3