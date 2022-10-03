NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 12 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
23 - 33 mph (Gust 43 mph)
20 - 29 knots (Gust 37 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 70°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|58° - 61°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:54am - 6:40pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:18a
|High
Mon 2:36p
|Low
Mon 9:31p
|High
Tue 3:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:42a
|High
Mon 2:10p
|Low
Mon 8:55p
|High
Tue 2:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:54a
|High
Mon 2:24p
|Low
Mon 9:07p
|High
Tue 3:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:46a
|High
Mon 2:06p
|Low
Mon 8:59p
|High
Tue 2:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:47a
|Low
Mon 12:23p
|High
Mon 6:16p
|Low
Tue 1:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:15a
|High
Mon 2:28p
|Low
Mon 9:29p
|High
Tue 3:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:57a
|High
Mon 5:23p
|Low
Tue 1:10a
|High
Tue 6:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:40a
|High
Mon 3:19p
|Low
Mon 9:55p
|High
Tue 3:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:41a
|High
Mon 2:18p
|Low
Mon 8:59p
|High
Tue 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:02a
|High
Mon 2:55p
|Low
Mon 9:24p
|High
Tue 3:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:47a
|High
Mon 2:23p
|Low
Mon 9:06p
|High
Tue 3:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:42a
|High
Mon 3:24p
|Low
Mon 9:49p
|High
Tue 4:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. NE swell 5 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. NE swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.