NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 72°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 7:55pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:03a High

Mon 11:14a Low

Mon 5:26p High

Mon 11:32p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:48a Low

Mon 4:50p High

Mon 11:06p Low

Tue 5:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:02a Low

Mon 5:02p High

Mon 11:20p Low

Tue 5:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:44a Low

Mon 4:54p High

Mon 11:02p Low

Tue 5:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:08a High

Mon 2:54p Low

Mon 9:31p High

Tue 3:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 11:05a Low

Mon 5:25p High

Mon 11:24p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:42a High

Mon 2:01p Low

Mon 9:05p High

Tue 2:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:31a High

Mon 11:46a Low

Mon 5:48p High

Tue 12:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:49a Low

Mon 4:58p High

Mon 11:06p Low

Tue 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:02a High

Mon 11:18a Low

Mon 5:19p High

Mon 11:39p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:56a Low

Mon 4:58p High

Mon 11:14p Low

Tue 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:39a High

Mon 11:56a Low

Mon 5:57p High

Tue 12:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

