If it feels like South Jersey got hit especially hard by the Canadian wildfire smoke, you're not imagining it.

While much of the Northeast has dealt with hazy skies, the air across South Jersey has been particularly miserable. The smoky smell has lingered, visibility has been reduced, and simply walking outside has felt uncomfortable.

I noticed it firsthand after having a coughing spell in my car yesterday that I honestly haven't experienced since I was a kid. Judging by the comments flooding social media, plenty of other South Jersey residents are dealing with the same thing.

READ MORE: The Chemical Smell In NJ This Week Is No Joke

Why South Jersey's Air Quality Is So Much Worse

The wildfires may be burning hundreds of miles away, but weather is making South Jersey one of the hardest-hit areas. Winds have carried the smoke into the region while a stagnant weather pattern and intense summer heat have prevented it from clearing out. Instead, the smoke has become trapped close to the ground, creating the thick, hazy air so many people are noticing.

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The smoke also contains microscopic particles that can travel deep into your lungs, which is why experts are urging people to take today's air quality seriously. If you have to be outside, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask can help reduce your exposure. Children, older adults, people with asthma, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should be especially cautious.

Until a new weather system pushes the smoke away, giving your lungs a break by staying indoors as much as possible is one of the smartest things you can do.

Ways To Improve Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke Wildfire smoke can have both short and long-term impacts on your health. Here's what the EPA recommends when it comes to improving air quality during periods of heavy wildfire smoke in your region. Gallery Credit: Lauren Wells