NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/30

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 79° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:50a Low

Sat 3:49p High

Sat 9:47p Low

Sun 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:24a Low

Sat 3:13p High

Sat 9:21p Low

Sun 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:38a Low

Sat 3:25p High

Sat 9:35p Low

Sun 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:20a Low

Sat 3:17p High

Sat 9:17p Low

Sun 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:59a High

Sat 1:30p Low

Sat 7:54p High

Sun 1:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:37a Low

Sat 3:33p High

Sat 9:38p Low

Sun 4:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:33a High

Sat 12:37p Low

Sat 7:28p High

Sun 12:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:26a Low

Sat 4:04p High

Sat 10:31p Low

Sun 5:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:26a Low

Sat 3:11p High

Sat 9:32p Low

Sun 4:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:58a Low

Sat 3:34p High

Sat 10:10p Low

Sun 4:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:26a Low

Sat 3:17p High

Sat 9:41p Low

Sun 4:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:32a Low

Sat 4:15p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 4:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

