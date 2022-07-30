NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:50a
|Low
Sat 3:49p
|High
Sat 9:47p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:24a
|Low
Sat 3:13p
|High
Sat 9:21p
|Low
Sun 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:38a
|Low
Sat 3:25p
|High
Sat 9:35p
|Low
Sun 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:20a
|Low
Sat 3:17p
|High
Sat 9:17p
|Low
Sun 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:59a
|High
Sat 1:30p
|Low
Sat 7:54p
|High
Sun 1:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:37a
|Low
Sat 3:33p
|High
Sat 9:38p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:33a
|High
Sat 12:37p
|Low
Sat 7:28p
|High
Sun 12:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:26a
|Low
Sat 4:04p
|High
Sat 10:31p
|Low
Sun 5:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:26a
|Low
Sat 3:11p
|High
Sat 9:32p
|Low
Sun 4:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:58a
|Low
Sat 3:34p
|High
Sat 10:10p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:26a
|Low
Sat 3:17p
|High
Sat 9:41p
|Low
Sun 4:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:32a
|Low
Sat 4:15p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 4:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.