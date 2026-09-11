If you want to look at history, you better hurry up!

The Atlantic City Race Course, where horse racing thrived in the 1950s and 1960s, still looks like something. While the grandstand and race track have deteriorated, you can still have an idea of what the property looked like in it's prime.

If you drive to the back parking area of the Hamilton Mall, you can look out over the property and imagine what the place was like so many years ago.

Horses racing, thousands in the stands, even appearances by some of the biggest celebrities of the time.

That's all about to change. The race course has not one, but two buyers.

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What We Know About the Atlantic City Race Course Property

We already know that Amazon is building a large facility on part of the property. It was be a very large facility.

Earlier this year, an attorney for Amazon made a presentation to Hamilton Township officials, saying the one-story building will be a massive warehouse, or fulfillment center.

It will employ about 750 people, and use a lot of high-tech robots to fill customers' orders.

Amazon is expected to use about half of the race track property.

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Report Says Remaining Acres of Race Track Property Has Been Sold

Philadelphia Business Journal is now reporting that the remaining property - nearly half - has been sold to a developer from Wayne, New Jersey.

The report says the developer plans to use a mix of residential and commercial property.

The commercial use would compliment the Amazon business. The residential would probably not be single families homes, but it could be something like senior housing.

In the article the developer says their is some consideration to preserve at least part of the current property, such as the pond which sits in the middle of the racetrack.

20 things that shock people after they move to South Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman