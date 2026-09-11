Birch Grove Park in Northfield (Atlantic County) is certainly one of New Jersey's hidden gems.

In addition to baseball and softball fields, there's a whole park for families to explore.

A number of small ponds and walking trails are within the park, and wildlife is abundant.

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The History of Birch Grove Park

The 271 acre park actually used to be a brick-making site. It was operated by Somers Brick Company, which eventually went out of business.

In the 1950s, the land was turned into a public space, and improvements led to the park we know today.

There is fishing in the ponds - and wildlife is abundant.

Many deer call the park home - and if you've ever been there, especially in the early morning or evening, you may have seen some.

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Expanding The Deer Crossing Zone

The main road where the park entrance is located is Burton Avenue.

I drive on Burton early each morning - about 4am - and I often see deer on and along the road.

I recently noticed that the deer crossing signs have been changed.

There's more than deer crossing there now! Deer are joined on the sign by ducks and turtles. You better really watch out now!

The funny thing is - and this is what happens when you drive the same route to work for 28 years - I've seen, on several occasions, deer crossing RIGHT AT THE sign! It's as if they know that's their zone!

Note to sign makers: I've also seen raccoons, squirrels, and foxes cross there too!