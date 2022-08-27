NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 14 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 85°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:42a
|Low
Sat 2:46p
|High
Sat 8:45p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:16a
|Low
Sat 2:10p
|High
Sat 8:19p
|Low
Sun 2:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:30a
|Low
Sat 2:22p
|High
Sat 8:33p
|Low
Sun 2:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:12a
|Low
Sat 2:14p
|High
Sat 8:15p
|Low
Sun 2:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:50a
|High
Sat 12:22p
|Low
Sat 6:51p
|High
Sun 12:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:31a
|Low
Sat 2:34p
|High
Sat 8:36p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:24a
|High
Sat 11:29a
|Low
Sat 6:25p
|High
Sat 11:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:18a
|Low
Sat 3:04p
|High
Sat 9:26p
|Low
Sun 3:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:20a
|Low
Sat 2:10p
|High
Sat 8:29p
|Low
Sun 2:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:49a
|Low
Sat 2:35p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:21a
|Low
Sat 2:19p
|High
Sat 8:38p
|Low
Sun 2:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:13p
|High
Sat 9:39p
|Low
Sun 3:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.