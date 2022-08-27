NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 14 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature77° - 85°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature79° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:42a		Low
Sat 2:46p		High
Sat 8:45p		Low
Sun 3:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:16a		Low
Sat 2:10p		High
Sat 8:19p		Low
Sun 2:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:30a		Low
Sat 2:22p		High
Sat 8:33p		Low
Sun 2:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:12a		Low
Sat 2:14p		High
Sat 8:15p		Low
Sun 2:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:50a		High
Sat 12:22p		Low
Sat 6:51p		High
Sun 12:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:31a		Low
Sat 2:34p		High
Sat 8:36p		Low
Sun 3:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:24a		High
Sat 11:29a		Low
Sat 6:25p		High
Sat 11:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:18a		Low
Sat 3:04p		High
Sat 9:26p		Low
Sun 3:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:20a		Low
Sat 2:10p		High
Sat 8:29p		Low
Sun 2:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:49a		Low
Sat 2:35p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:21a		Low
Sat 2:19p		High
Sat 8:38p		Low
Sun 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:13p		High
Sat 9:39p		Low
Sun 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

