This is one of those scams where my first thought wasn't even about myself.

It was “Oh no. I need to tell my parents about this.”

The FTC is warning about fake party invitations that look like they're coming from services such as E-vite or Paperless Post. And the really sneaky part? Some can appear to be from someone you actually know.

So you see your friend's name in your inbox, click the invitation and think you're just checking party details.

Except you're walking into a phishing scam.

Here's How the Fake Evite Scam Works

The invitation may ask you to enter your email address and password, provide a verification code or click a link to see the event.

Don't.

The goal is to steal your login information. If scammers get into an email account, they can potentially use it to send convincing scam messages to that person's contacts.

And suddenly, one person's hacked email can become everybody's problem.

Please Warn Your Parents and Grandparents

This is why I think this scam deserves a family group-chat warning.

Older adults aren't automatically more vulnerable to every scam, but scammers do specifically target older people, and phishing/spoofing was the most commonly reported fraud category among people 60 and older in 2025, according to the FBI.

So if Mom, Dad, Grandma or Grandpa gets an unexpected invitation, verify it before clicking.

Call the supposed sender separately.

And if an “invitation” wants your email password? That is your giant red flag.

Honestly, I'd rather annoy my family with one extra scam warning than help a hacker get into their inbox, but that's just me.