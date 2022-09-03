NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/3

Seaside Heights (Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature76° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:27pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:06a		High
Sat 1:44p		Low
Sat 8:27p		High
Sun 2:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:30a		High
Sat 1:18p		Low
Sat 7:51p		High
Sun 1:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:42a		High
Sat 1:32p		Low
Sat 8:03p		High
Sun 1:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:34a		High
Sat 1:14p		Low
Sat 7:55p		High
Sun 1:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 11:11a		High
Sat 5:24p		Low
Sun 12:32a		High
Sun 5:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:12a		High
Sat 1:38p		Low
Sat 8:28p		High
Sun 2:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:45a		High
Sat 4:31p		Low
Sun 12:06a		High
Sun 4:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:47a		High
Sat 2:30p		Low
Sat 9:00p		High
Sun 2:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:47a		High
Sat 1:19p		Low
Sat 7:57p		High
Sun 1:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:12a		High
Sat 1:54p		Low
Sat 8:23p		High
Sun 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:59a		High
Sat 1:27p		Low
Sat 8:03p		High
Sun 1:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:56a		High
Sat 2:32p		Low
Sat 8:50p		High
Sun 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

