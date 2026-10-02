He's one of the hottest performers in country music right now.

He's also done some acting, and he's one of the judges on the TV show The Voice.

Riley Green has just been named as one of the headliners for the 2027 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

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Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Riley Green to Headline 2027 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Singer Riley Green will be one of the headliners for next summer's biggest country music event!

He'll be joining already-announced headliners Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line.

Green will be making a return trip to Wildwood, as he played the Barefoot Country Music Fest in 2023.

Green has been rocking up the charts lately as a solo artist, as well as for collaborations with Ella Langley.

He also had a big acting roll in the TV series, Marshals. Lately, he's one of the newest coaches on The Voice.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Riley Green's Biggest Hits

Green's biggest songs include, "I Wish Grandpas Never Died", "Worst Way", "Different `Round Here", and "Think As You Drunk."

His big songs with Ella Langley include, "Don't Mind If I Do" and "You Look Like You Love Me."

Over 40 different acts will be playing on 5 stages at the Barefoot Country Music Fest, June 17th - 20th. The past couple of years, Barefoot has sold out before the festival began. Get your tickets for Barefoot 2027 here.

We're looking forward to the Wildwood Beach in 2027!

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024 Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly