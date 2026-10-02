If you're going to do bad things, don't get caught.

Oh, and if you do bad things five times, don't get caught five times.

Yeah.

READ MORE: Top 10 Events in South Jersey In October

READ MORE: Atlantic City Singer Impresses on NBC's The Voice

james steidl james steidl

Sewel, New Jersey Man Sentenced to New Jersey State Prison

Dear Michael Celia,

You may want to find another line of work. This one ain't working out so good.....

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office say Celia, 36, from Sewel has been sentenced to prison for 5 different instances where he broke the law, and was caught.

He's facing four years in the New Jersey prison system after pleading guilty to a number of charges, including "involving fourth-degree unlawful taking by means

of conveyance, third-degree possession of CDS, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree resisting arrest, and third-degree theft of a motor vehicle."

Prosecutors say Celia was arrested 5 times:

1. September 27, 2025. Atlantic City Police charged Celia with being an occupant in a stolen vehicle.

2. October 15, 2025. Hamilton Township Police detained Celia following a shoplifting incident. He was found with drugs on him.

3. October 27, 2025. Atlantic City Police arrested Celia on a charge of car burglary.

4. November 1, 2025. Atlantic City Police were investigating a trespassing case. Celia ran from police, and was arrested.

5. February 18, 2026. Atlantic City Police charged Celia with theft of a vehicle.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A look at New Jersey's most notorious and infamous strip clubs Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman