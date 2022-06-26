NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:44a
|Low
Sun 12:40p
|High
Sun 7:02p
|Low
Mon 1:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:18a
|Low
Sun 12:04p
|High
Sun 6:36p
|Low
Mon 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:32a
|Low
Sun 12:16p
|High
Sun 6:50p
|Low
Mon 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:14a
|Low
Sun 12:08p
|High
Sun 6:32p
|Low
Mon 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:24a
|Low
Sun 4:45p
|High
Sun 10:42p
|Low
Mon 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:37a
|Low
Sun 12:36p
|High
Sun 6:56p
|Low
Mon 1:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:31a
|Low
Sun 4:19p
|High
Sun 9:49p
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:16a
|Low
Sun 1:04p
|High
Sun 7:38p
|Low
Mon 2:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:26a
|Low
Sun 12:18p
|High
Sun 6:47p
|Low
Mon 1:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:41a
|Low
Sun 12:33p
|High
Sun 7:09p
|Low
Mon 1:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:37a
|Low
Sun 12:24p
|High
Sun 6:58p
|Low
Mon 1:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:34a
|Low
Sun 1:18p
|High
Sun 7:54p
|Low
Mon 2:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.