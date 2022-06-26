NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

13 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 72°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 75° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:44a Low

Sun 12:40p High

Sun 7:02p Low

Mon 1:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 12:04p High

Sun 6:36p Low

Mon 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:32a Low

Sun 12:16p High

Sun 6:50p Low

Mon 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:14a Low

Sun 12:08p High

Sun 6:32p Low

Mon 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:24a Low

Sun 4:45p High

Sun 10:42p Low

Mon 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:37a Low

Sun 12:36p High

Sun 6:56p Low

Mon 1:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:31a Low

Sun 4:19p High

Sun 9:49p Low

Mon 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:16a Low

Sun 1:04p High

Sun 7:38p Low

Mon 2:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:26a Low

Sun 12:18p High

Sun 6:47p Low

Mon 1:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:41a Low

Sun 12:33p High

Sun 7:09p Low

Mon 1:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:37a Low

Sun 12:24p High

Sun 6:58p Low

Mon 1:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:34a Low

Sun 1:18p High

Sun 7:54p Low

Mon 2:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

