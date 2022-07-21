NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/21

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 104-108 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the South

12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 84° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:21pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:55a High

Thu 3:11p Low

Thu 9:52p High

Fri 3:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:19a High

Thu 2:45p Low

Thu 9:16p High

Fri 3:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:31a High

Thu 2:59p Low

Thu 9:28p High

Fri 3:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:23a High

Thu 2:41p Low

Thu 9:20p High

Fri 2:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:16a Low

Thu 1:00p High

Thu 6:51p Low

Fri 1:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:57a High

Thu 3:12p Low

Thu 9:49p High

Fri 3:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:23a Low

Thu 12:34p High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 1:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:19a High

Thu 3:50p Low

Thu 10:08p High

Fri 4:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:33a High

Thu 3:04p Low

Thu 9:25p High

Fri 3:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:47a High

Thu 3:20p Low

Thu 9:39p High

Fri 3:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:38a High

Thu 3:16p Low

Thu 9:30p High

Fri 3:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:30a High

Thu 4:04p Low

Thu 10:23p High

Fri 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans