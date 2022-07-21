NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/21

McCabe Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 104-108 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature84° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:21pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:55a		High
Thu 3:11p		Low
Thu 9:52p		High
Fri 3:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:19a		High
Thu 2:45p		Low
Thu 9:16p		High
Fri 3:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:31a		High
Thu 2:59p		Low
Thu 9:28p		High
Fri 3:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:23a		High
Thu 2:41p		Low
Thu 9:20p		High
Fri 2:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:16a		Low
Thu 1:00p		High
Thu 6:51p		Low
Fri 1:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:57a		High
Thu 3:12p		Low
Thu 9:49p		High
Fri 3:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:23a		Low
Thu 12:34p		High
Thu 5:58p		Low
Fri 1:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:19a		High
Thu 3:50p		Low
Thu 10:08p		High
Fri 4:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:33a		High
Thu 3:04p		Low
Thu 9:25p		High
Fri 3:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:47a		High
Thu 3:20p		Low
Thu 9:39p		High
Fri 3:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:38a		High
Thu 3:16p		Low
Thu 9:30p		High
Fri 3:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 9:30a		High
Thu 4:04p		Low
Thu 10:23p		High
Fri 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

