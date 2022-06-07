NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/7

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78° Winds From the South

15 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:20a High

Tue 2:33p Low

Tue 8:39p High

Wed 2:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:44a High

Tue 2:07p Low

Tue 8:03p High

Wed 2:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:56a High

Tue 2:21p Low

Tue 8:15p High

Wed 2:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:48a High

Tue 2:03p Low

Tue 8:07p High

Wed 1:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:15a Low

Tue 12:25p High

Tue 6:13p Low

Wed 12:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:19a High

Tue 2:23p Low

Tue 8:25p High

Wed 2:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:59a High

Tue 5:20p Low

Wed 12:18a High

Wed 5:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:59a High

Tue 3:15p Low

Tue 9:03p High

Wed 3:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:57a High

Tue 2:13p Low

Tue 8:03p High

Wed 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:17a High

Tue 2:30p Low

Tue 8:24p High

Wed 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:07a High

Tue 2:13p Low

Tue 8:15p High

Wed 2:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:54a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 9:08p High

Wed 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers, then a chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

