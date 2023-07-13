NJ Campground Named One of The Best in the Northeast

For many of us, summer means camping under the stars, sitting around campfires, enjoying s'mores, and embracing the great outdoors. According to the website Dyrt, our state boasts one of the best camping locations in the country. Before diving into that, let's explore a few other renowned camping sites in our region that made their list.

The first one is Keuka Lake State Park in the Finger Lakes region of New York, which secured the impressive second spot on Dyrt's list.

Another notable camping site, HTR Niagara Campground, resides right by the famous Niagra Falls, claiming the well-deserved third place.

Additionally, Buttonwood Campground in Pennsylvania stands out as another gem in our vicinity.

And here at home, in the Garden State, Brendan Byrne State Forest, located in Woodland, NJ, has been recognized as one of the premier camping destinations in the Northeast, coming in at number 8 on Dyrt's list of the 10 best places to camp.

The Brendan Byrne State Forest, described by Dyrt, is located in the special Pine Barrens ecosystem of New Jersey. This place has sandy soils, acidic waters, and a wide variety of plants and animals. People who go camping there can have lots of fun exploring the many hiking and biking trails. They can also go fishing and boating in the nearby lakes and streams.

The forest has educational programs and displays that teach visitors about the area's nature and history. Besides all these natural attractions, there are also picnic areas, nearby towns to explore, and activities like disc golf and guided nature walks. All of these things together make camping in Brendan Byrne State Forest an amazing experience.

Campers in The Dyrt's community had positive feedback about Brendan Byrne State Forest.

One camper mentions that they enjoyed the secluded and peaceful feeling of the campground being far away from everything. Another liked the well-marked trails, clean bathrooms, and a special program about beavers.

Overall, Brendan Byrne State Forest, one of the best camping sites in the country, offers beautiful nature, outdoor activities, learning opportunities, and a peaceful atmosphere that campers genuinely appreciate.

To see the complete list visit the dyrt here: These are the 10 best places to camp in the Northeast (thedyrt.com)

