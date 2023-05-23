Students at 44 NJ colleges getting free access to teletherapy

Responding to a growing need for mental health support in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a first-in-the-U.S. partnership that will provide a 24/7 wellness platform to dozens of colleges and universities across the Garden State.

The free virtual platform, Uwill, is expected to launch with the higher-ed institutions sometime in May, according to a Tuesday morning announcement by the Governor's Office. Through it, students will have year-round access to mental health services, including a network of licensed mental health providers for teletherapy.

"With the challenges these past few years have presented, young people around New Jersey and the nation are facing a mental health crisis like never before," Murphy said. "It is incumbent upon us to do everything in our power to provide young people with access to the support they need, which is something my administration will continue to prioritize."

The 24/7/365 access comes at no cost to students or the institutions. The funding comes from American Rescue Plan dollars that were allotted to New Jersey.

Atlantic Cape Community College

Bergen County Community College

Bloomfield College

Brookdale Community College

Caldwell University

Camden County College

Centenary University

County College of Morris

Drew University

Essex County College

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Felician University

Georgian Court University

Hudson County Community College

Kean University

Mercer County Community College

Middlesex College

Monmouth University

Montclair State University

New Jersey City University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Ocean County College

Passaic County Community College

Princeton University

Ramapo College

Raritan Valley Community College

Rider University

Rowan College at Burlington County

Rowan College of South Jersey

Rowan University

Rutgers University (Camden, Newark, New Brunswick)

Saint Elizabeth University

Saint Peter's University

Salem County Community College

Seton Hall University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Stockton University

Sussex County Community College

The College of New Jersey

Union College of Union County

Warren County Community College

William Paterson University

Ninety-six percent of eligible institutions chose to participate in the partnership, according to the Governor's Office.

