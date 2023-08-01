NJ native serves the country aboard Naval Station Mayport

Periodically, the U.S. Armed Forces (especially the Navy) bring to our attention New Jersey residents making a difference for our country through their selfless service. This is one such story:

Capt. Brian Binder, a native of Bordentown, New Jersey, serves aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport in Mayport, Florida. The captain is a 1994 graduate of Notre Dame High School and also graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Bordentown, New Jersey, was an amazing home for me because it was my only home for 18 years until I entered the United States Naval Academy,” said Binder. “My fantastic Bordentown experience included dedicated teachers and a public school system who cared about fostering the future generation with unlimited potential. Bordertown also had remarkable sports programs with opportunities for all children to run, swim, play basketball, baseball, soccer, etc.

NAVSTA Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. Mayport is home to a busy seaport as well as an air facility, and has an 8,000 ft. runway capable of handling any aircraft in DoD inventory.

The Navy at Mayport covers 3,409 acres and is the third-largest naval facility in the continental United States.

The United States Navy is unique and exceptional in our ability to go forward and remain forward in support of tasking from the Commander in Chief in defense of our nation,” said Binder. “We project forward from the air, surface and subsurface, and are unmatched in talent and capability. The amazing sailors who serve in the United States Navy understand that we are also ambassadors of this great nation when we visit our partner nations.

Service to your country starts with a strong love of your nation,” added Binder. “I owe that to my parents. Thank you, Mom and Dad. You are the best!

