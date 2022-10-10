NJ Port Authority Police Officer Saves Life Using Heimlich Maneuver

New Jersey Port Authority Police Officer Len Hoffman encountered a ride-share driver named Ziva Yildiz, who was in great distress.

Yildiz was choking on chewing gum and was in grave jeopardy.

Yildiz was slumped over at Pitcairn Road at the Newark Liberty International Airport when Officer Hoffman spotted him in distress.

According to the New Jersey Port Authority Police Department, Officer Hoffman performed eight abdominal thrusts, before successfully dislodging the airway obstruction.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that you perform between 6 to 10 abdominal thrusts when performing the Heimlich Maneuver.

All public safety officers, first responders, mothers, fathers, caregivers, babysitters … and, basically everyone, should take the time to become certified as a basic rescuer in first aid and CPR. You never know when you will come across a situation like this, or, with family, friends, etc.

Officer Hoffman came through in a critical moment of truth, that without his prompt intervention, you would likely have had a much different ending.

By looking at the photo below, you can see how grateful Yildiz is to Officer Hoffman. When you save someone’s life in this manner, they can’t stop thanking you and hugging you:

Because of the fast thinking of Officer Hoffman and the fact that he is properly trained in CPR, a life was saved.

There’s no better happy ending than that.

SOURCE : New Jersey Port Authority Police Department.

