NJ Transit has announced a plan for the long holiday weekend that includes extra service for travelers and shoppers, and an opportunity for children to ride for free.

The agency is advising customers to purchase their tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at ticket windows and ticket vending machines.

"Early getaway" train service will be offered on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which historically has been the busiest day of the year at Newark Airport's rail station, NJ Transit said. The added service is also expected to accommodate workers who leave their jobs early to get a jump on the holiday weekend.

Those getaways are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, from Penn Station New York, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken Terminal on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, and Port Jervis lines.

On Thanksgiving Day, NJ Transit is running extra trains on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, and Port Jervis lines for individuals traveling to and from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

On Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, trains will be running on an "enhanced" weekend/major holiday schedule, NJ Transit said — it's the same schedule as MLK Day and Presdidents' Day. Additional trains will be running during the morning and afternoon "peak" periods on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, Gladstone, and Port Jervis lines.

Also on Friday, bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout the state, the agency said.

From 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Monday 6 a.m., NJ Transit is offering a "SuperSave Fare" that allows up to two children (11 and younger) to travel free with each paying adult.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

