NJ Woman Wins $1.6M Jackpot on $5 Bet At Harrahs AC

Well, Happy Holidays! A New Jersey woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game at Harrah’s Resort after placing a $5 bet.

Harrah's says the win marks the largest jackpot payout on a progressive poker game in Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City history.

That's amazing, but what happened next is really cool. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, tipped the table games dealers at Harrah’s Resort $77,000.

“I think most adults have a secret Christmas wish that Santa will bring them a million dollars, but for one of our lucky, loyal Caesars Rewards customers, that wish has come true,” said John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this huge win with one of our longtime customers and commemorate the largest payout on one of our All-In Progressive Poker games in Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City history. This weekend’s mega jackpot is the latest example of the power of Caesars Rewards and our portfolio of resorts in the market, offering guests more ways to earn and redeem rewards – and win big.”

The game is part of Caesars Entertainment’s multi-linked All-In Progressive Poker Jackpot, a table games side bet, located in the Table Games section at Caesars, Tropicana, and Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.

In order to be eligible for the mega jackpot, guests had to try their luck on a progressive game at Tropicana, Caesars, or Harrah’s Resort, which includes Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker, and Texas Hold’em Poker.

