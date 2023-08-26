NJ’s “Friday the 13th” diner is for sale

If you’ve seen the 1980 horror classic, “Friday the 13th” (and who hasn’t?), you’ve seen the Blairstown Diner, since it was featured in several scenes.

The diner was featured in the film as the location where the character of Ginny Field (Amy Steel) is attacked by Jason Voorhees in the second movie.

Now, you can own the iconic diner: it’s for sale; according to NJ.com, the diner, which is on Route 94 in Blairstown, is on the market for $675,000.

According to the real estate listing on Loopnet.com, this diner is famous worldwide... as the diner featured in the original 'Friday the 13th' movie that was filmed in & around Blairstown and released in 1980.

The movie's cult-following drawers visitors from around the globe….

The diner seats 63 and provides parking for 37 vehicles. The complete commercial kitchen is supported by a new walk-in cooler, a large cold storage shed... and additional dry storage capacity. The diner enjoys a new highway digital sign, a new outdoor patio, and lots of additional & useable outdoor space.

The 1,368 sq. foot diner was built in 1949 and renovated in 2019.

The Blairstown Diner is a popular spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The diner serves classic diner fare, such as pancakes, waffles, burgers, and sandwiches.

They also have a variety of specialty dishes, such as their signature Blairstown Breakfast and their Blairstown Burger.

If you’re interested in making an offer, the listing agent is Ravi Romano of RE/MAX Ridge Real Estate.

