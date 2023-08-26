NJ has the 7th lowest teacher shortage in the U.S., research says
There's a disturbing trend in the world of education, and it’s pretty worrisome. There aren't enough teachers in the U.S. to go around.
The demand for these educators keeps growing, making it a big problem that needs fixing fast.
Scholaroo, a company that provides education research and scholarships went through the latest info.
They looked at how many teachers there are for every student in public schools, state by state in order to see where the country has the worst teacher shortage.
Scholaroo came up with a surprising find.
New Jersey isn't doing half bad. It's actually the seventh state with one of the lowest teacher shortages.
Across America, we’ve got a teacher shortage crisis. Basically, we need more teachers than we've got. So Scholaroo, these research folks, just dropped their latest report.
They dove into the most recent numbers and compared how many teachers there are in public schools to the number of students, state by state.
And the champs in handling the shortage? Here's the lineup, from the best to the not-so-great:
1. Vermont
2. New Hampshire
3. North Dakota
4. New York
5. Missouri
6. Maine
7. New Jersey
8. Massachusetts
9. Connecticut
10. Nebraska
Scholaroo's experts got all the official info from public records about how many teachers and students are in each state's public schools.
They also figured out which subjects are lacking teachers, using official data from the school years 2022 to 2023.
This news from Scholaroo shows that we've got a real challenge ahead of us.
Finding ways to fix this shortage is super important as the education world keeps changing. But at least here in the Garden State, we’re doing ok.
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.