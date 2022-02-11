Authorities in Northfield say an Atlantic City man has been arrested in connection to four car burglaries.

27-year-old Kevin M. Thomas was arrested late Thursday night, according to the Northfield Police Department.

Officials said on social media,

Northfield Police were dispatched to the area of Shore Road and Fairway Avenue for a report of a possible motor vehicle burglary in progress. A resident in the area reported seeing a person wearing a backpack burglarizing their neighbor’s vehicle. Ptlm Lyons and Ptlm Czaplinski located a male matching the caller’s description. Surveillance video confirmed that he was the actor.

Police are quick to point out that all four vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

Please lock your vehicles at all times. If you see something, say something.

An investigation is continuing. Police are asking residents in the area to check their vehicles for missing items.

If you were the victim of a robbery, contact the Northfield Police Department at (609) 641-3122.

