Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers.

Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident."

Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a proactive police officer and was excited to come to work every day. He was looking forward to a long career as a police officer in the town that he grew up in."

Ofc. Scull graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2014 and worked for the city as a special law enforcement officer, a code enforcement officer, and most recently as a full-time police officer.

He was undoubtedly going to be a great asset to the Northfield Police Department and the City of Northfield as a whole.

By Wednesday evening, hundreds of comments had been posted to the department's Facebook page.

Officer Scull was a fine young man we were privileged to have him in our police dept. I know he cared about his community. Had the highest confidence that he would always do the right thing for all.

I am so saddened to hear this. I had the honor of meeting this young officer as he guarded work that was being done on our street a month or so ago. I found him kind, professional and a truly decent person. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his family and the NPD.

This news is beyond sad and tragic. Jonathan was such a bright light within the Northfield Police Department, he will be missed by all of us lucky to have known him since he was a child…prayers to his family...

Throughout the day, flags were flying at half-staff at the Northfield Municipal Building.

Information regarding services for Ofc. Scull were not known as of Wednesday evening.