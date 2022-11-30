Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation.
Get our free mobile app
As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall."
We're not sure exactly what he did, but (a) police can be thankful that he looked right into a camera and (b) he's apparently a really big fan of whatever he is pushing around a store since he has several of them.
Beyond that,
He was last seen in the parking lot operating a grey Kia SUV with damage to the front driver's side.
If you recognize the pictured man, you are asked to contact Ofc. Burgos at jburgos@vinelandcity.org.
30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get
A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2022 holiday season
More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order.