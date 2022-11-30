'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation.

Get our free mobile app

As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall."

We're not sure exactly what he did, but (a) police can be thankful that he looked right into a camera and (b) he's apparently a really big fan of whatever he is pushing around a store since he has several of them.

Beyond that,

He was last seen in the parking lot operating a grey Kia SUV with damage to the front driver's side.

Man wanted in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Department Man wanted in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Department loading...

If you recognize the pictured man, you are asked to contact Ofc. Burgos at jburgos@vinelandcity.org.

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get