First exclusively recreational marijuana dispensary opening in NJ

🔴 NJ's first dispensary exclusively for recreational pot opens next month

🔴 There will be a grand opening celebration on June 10

WOODBURY — New Jersey’s first non-conversion cannabis dispensary exclusively for recreational adult use, is set to open in Gloucester County next month.

Non-conversion means the dispensaries that are open in the Garden State were conversions from their medical license to their adult recreation ones.

Nova Farms, the Northeast’s largest privately owned, vertically integrated cannabis operator opened its flagship retail cannabis dispensary in Woodbury on May 19.

But it will hold its grand opening celebration on June 10.

"Nova Farms carries trusted brands that consumers can rely on. All of our cannabis products are carefully vetted by our industry professionals and tested by our quality experts. Everything at Nova Farms is of the utmost quality from vapes to edibles, flower to topicals... rest assured Nova Farms products are top-notch," Blair Fish, chief operating officer of Nova Farms, said.

It was the first outdoor cultivation facility licensed in the State of Massachusetts and is one of the largest outdoor canopies on the East Coast, Fish added.

The grand Woodbury opening located at 642 Mantua Pike will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. followed by a slew of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including Newark-born rapper Redman.

The Newark native whose given name is Reginald Noble rose to fame in the early 1990s as an artist on the Def Jam record label. He will available for an exclusive meet and greet session from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will also feature local food trucks, games, and cool exhibitors, including a live glass blower on site.

The Woodbury location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Nova Farms prides itself on creating a haven for cannabis connoisseurs to explore their diverse product offerings.

Pre-rolls, edibles, vaporizers, topicals, and more will be available for purchase.

As of April 2023, New Jersey has 24 recreational cannabis dispensaries, all run by multi-state operators that were first approved to sell medicinal cannabis.

The Woodbury site is the first cannabis dispensary in the state to open for recreational use for those adults 21 and over

