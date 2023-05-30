Fancy New Hawaiian Beach Resort Opens Next Month In Cape May, NJ

Cape May beachgoers will soon have another exquisite beach rental option as a place to rest their heads come June 2023.

It was recently announced that the city of Cape May will soon welcome Ohana Beach Club, a luxurious resort right on the front of Beach Avenue where the former Cape S Cape condos were once housed. The new owners, the Wilhelm family, were presented with the option to purchase the property back during the pandemic. Evidently, they took the ball and ran with it which ultimately leads us here today.

The ribbons will be cut to officially open the Ohana Beach Club on Thursday, June 8th. Guests will begin staying on property the following week on June 17th.

So, why the Hawaiian theme?

According to a press release provided by the beach club, the Wilhelm family loves spending time in Hawaii. Apparently, Hawaii is one of their happy places, so they wanted to bring a little bit of Hawaii to Cape May with this project. The Wilhelms already own the beloved Sea Glass Cottage available for rent in town. They're hoping that people love this new place just as much.

Get our free mobile app

What sets the units in the Ohana apart from so many others are all of the amenities and various items the Wilhelms were thoughtful enough to provide for each renter. For example, don't worry about coolers for the beach when you stay at the Ohana. They've already got that covered for you. How are you lugging all of your beach gear to the sand? They've got beach cruisers waiting for you, as well.

The Ohana Beach Club consists of seven units; you're sure to find one perfect for your family. For more information about the brand-new Ohana Beach Club in Cape May, click HERE.

The information above was generously provided by the folks at the Cape May Ohana Beach Club via press release.

South Jersey Beach Tag Guide 2023 Here's how much you'll pay for beach tags at each South Jersey beach for the 2023 season.

Leaping Dolphins and Whales Near Cape May NJ Our friends at the Cape May Whale Watcher Have Shared Some Unbelievable Photos!