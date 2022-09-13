Now, That’s a Car Fire! Cape May, NJ Blaze Explodes [VIDEO]

The small community of Town Bank in Lower Twp, Cape May County had its own impromptu fireworks show for a short time on Monday evening when a car engulfed in flames began to make explosions sounds as it burned.

First things first, though. No one was injured in the blaze, which was handled by first responders from the Town Bank Fire Company Squad 61 and Tender 61.

According to a post on the Town Bank Fire Company Facebook page, they were called to handle the car on fire on Ferry Road on Monday evening and arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

I have always found car fires to be exciting to watch and this one certainly was, based on this video. Good work by firefighters!

Watch the video here...

