Millville Police Looked for Hoodie-Wearing Shoplifting Suspect

Police in Millville are reaching out to the community in hopes of identifying a man for an investigation.
Millville Police say the man in the photos is wanted for questioning in connection with multiple shoplifting incidents.
If you can help police, you're urged to call them at 856-825-7010. You can also message them via Facebook.
Millville Police looking to identify other suspects
Police in Millville are also looking for help in a couple of other cases:
