Ocean City Beach 2023 Tag Sales Begin: What to Know

Here's a warm thought for a cold weekend ahead. 2023 Ocean City seasonal beach tags go on sale this Saturday.

As always, if you buy your seasonal beach tags in the pre-season, you will save money over the in-season price. What's new this year is a beach tag price increase.

In October, Ocean City lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges since 2011.

Seasonal beach tags for 2023 will now cost $30 before May 31 and then increase to $35. Previously, a pre-season Ocean City beach tag cost $20 and rose to $25 during the season.

Ocean City officials say charging more was a necessity, pointing to recent inflation as well as higher costs for beach maintenance.

According to the Ocean City website, beach tags are required for all beachgoers ages 12 and older from June 3 through September 3, 2023.

Only seasonal beach tags can be purchased in the pre-season. Weekly ($20) and daily ($10) tags will be available for purchase during the season.

Ocean City estimates they will take in over $5 million in beach tag sales in 2023, money used to keep beaches clean and pay lifeguards.

You can purchase in person at the following locations, excluding holidays:

City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

(861 Asbury Ave.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Rt. 52 Welcome Center : 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Henry Knight Building (12th Street and Haven Ave.): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

(12th Street and Haven Ave.): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday Aquatic & Fitness Center (17th Street and Simpson Ave.): 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

(17th Street and Simpson Ave.): 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 46th Street Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Seasonal tags can be purchased online at store.ocnj.us.

