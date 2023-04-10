Ocean City’s Playland’s Castaway Cove Tries to ID Key Thief

The folks at Playland's Castaway Cove are not happy with a man who they suspect stole keys from them on Sunday afternoon and they are hoping you can help them identify him.

According to a post on Facebook, this guy stole the keys to Playland's Castaway Cove's forklift at about 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Playland's Castaway Cove, on the Boardwalk at 10th street, obviously searched through their surveillance video and saw the guy stealing the keys and posted a number of photos of the man walking around Castaway Cove in the hope that someone will recognize him.

We happen to like Playland's Castaway Cove and so we are helping them out in their attempt to identify this key thief.

People can be such jerks! Why would you steal the keys to a company's forklift? What good will they do you?

If you happen to know Mr. key thief or recognize any of these photos, Playland's Castaway Cove would like you to get in touch with them by calling or texting 609-399-4751.

