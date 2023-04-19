🔵 Ocean County Vocational Technical School holding career expo and job expo

🔵 Middle & High School students welcome along with adults

🔵 The career expo and job fair will be held at ShoreTown Ballpark

The Ocean County Vocational Technical School is holding a career expo and job fair for middle and high school students as well as adults.

It is being hosted by the OCVTA and Ocean County PIC and there will be more than 40 businesses in attendance at the career expo with a lot of information being made available.

You can mark down your calendar for Wednesday May 3 and May 4 (the ladder of which is the rain date) to attend.

mechanic diego cervo - ThinkStock

OCVTS students are being bussed to the ballpark to meet with the trade businesses as will students from Toms River North, Toms River East, and Toms River South and some middle school students from Lavallette.

There are several companies who will be setting up at the career expo.

Earle Companies

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Eosso Brothers Paving

Edgewood Properties

USW Multi-Skilled Apprenticeship Program

Esposito

All County Exteriors

School of Trades, LLC

Michael J. Wright Construction

Kiely Family of Companies

Stavola

Harms Construction

JCM Home Services

Professional Women in Construction

Good Friend Electric

Sherwin Williams

GT Mid Atlantic

Arctic Air

Ocean INC.

Ocean County Career Center

Local Union 255

All States Restoration

Dan RAC Excavating

IBEW Local 400 JATC

PL Custom Emergency Vehicles

Jersey Rents

Carl’s Fencing

Mattia Building Contractors, Inc.

Hackensack Meridian Health

NJ Resources/ NJNG

