Ocean County, NJ Vocational Technical School holding career expo and job fair
Ocean County Vocational Technical School holding career expo and job expo
🔵 Middle & High School students welcome along with adults
🔵 The career expo and job fair will be held at ShoreTown Ballpark
The Ocean County Vocational Technical School is holding a career expo and job fair for middle and high school students as well as adults.
It is being hosted by the OCVTA and Ocean County PIC and there will be more than 40 businesses in attendance at the career expo with a lot of information being made available.
You can mark down your calendar for Wednesday May 3 and May 4 (the ladder of which is the rain date) to attend.
OCVTS students are being bussed to the ballpark to meet with the trade businesses as will students from Toms River North, Toms River East, and Toms River South and some middle school students from Lavallette.
There are several companies who will be setting up at the career expo.
- Earle Companies
- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
- Eosso Brothers Paving
- Edgewood Properties
- USW Multi-Skilled Apprenticeship Program
- Esposito
- All County Exteriors
- School of Trades, LLC
- Michael J. Wright Construction
- Kiely Family of Companies
- Stavola
- Harms Construction
- JCM Home Services
- Professional Women in Construction
- Good Friend Electric
- Sherwin Williams
- GT Mid Atlantic
- Arctic Air
- Ocean INC.
- Ocean County Career Center
- Local Union 255
- All States Restoration
- Dan RAC Excavating
- IBEW Local 400 JATC
- PL Custom Emergency Vehicles
- Jersey Rents
- Carl’s Fencing
- Mattia Building Contractors, Inc.
- Hackensack Meridian Health
- NJ Resources/ NJNG
